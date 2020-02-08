NATIONAL LOK ADALAT: Claims worth ₹8 crore settled in Kapurthala

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:49 IST

Claims worth ₹8.23 crore pertaining to NRI Act, bank matters, Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and recovery suits were settled in the National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday.

The lok adalat was held under the supervision of Kishor Kumar, district and sessions judge-cum-chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kapurthala.

Ten lok adalat benches at Kapurthala, three at Phagwara, two at Sultanpur Lodhi and one at Bholath were constituted and 2,114 matters were taken up of which 621 were settled by way of mutual settlement on the spot.

15-YR-OLD LAND DISPUTE CASE SETTLED

BARNALA: A compromise was struck between Satnam Singh and Vasudev Sharma in a 15-year-old land dispute case in National Lok Adalat on Saturday. Singh agreed to execute the sale deed in favour of Sharma for the 3 kanal and 2 marla land for which their tussle was going on since year 2005.

A 12-years-old matrimonial dispute was also settled. Manjit Kaur and Jagtar Singh were living separately since 2007. Kaur withdrew execution petition for maintenance amount. The couple has two daughters, who were living with Kaur.

District legal services authority chairman Virinder Aggarwal said: “Different benches of the adalat resolved 326 cases and awards of ₹5.65 crore were passed. Besides, 219 revenue cases were also resolved.”

200 CASES DISPOSED OF

Of the 1,728 cases tabled during the lok adalat in Gurdaspur, 200 were disposed of with the mutual consent. Besides, ₹5.66 crore was awarded in different cases.

Gurdaspur district and sessions judge Ramesh Kumari, who presided over the National Lok Adalat, said that seven benches of law officers were set up for Gurdaspur and Batala courts to hear the cases pertaining to compoundable cases.