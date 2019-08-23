Navi Mumbai civic chief, mayor’s bungalows to have CCTVs

cities

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to installed CCTV cameras at the official bungalows of its commissioner and mayor.

The move comes after culprits sneaked into the commissioner’s bungalow and stole a laptop and a mobile phone collectively worth ₹70,000 between August 15 and 16.

The Nerul police have not been able to solve the case so far.

While the commissioner’s bungalow is at Nerul, the mayor’s bungalow is at Parsik Hill in CBD Belapur.

The civic body built the bungalows between 1997 and 1998.

Mayor JD Sutar said, “We had proposed to install CCTV cameras at both the bungalows a few months ago. The general body has recently approved it.”

According to Sutar, the civic body is not allocating a separate budget for this.

“NMMC has already decided to install 1,439 new CCTV cameras across the city. The cameras for these two bungalows will be alloted from this project,” he said.

“According to our plan, cameras will be installed at the main entrances, passages, backyards and other important areas of the bungalows. Each bungalow will need 10-12 cameras. The tendering process of the project is yet to start,” Sutar said.

A senior official of NMMC said the cameras are likely to be in place in 2020.

There are 266 CCTV cameras installed in the city. The cameras are being monitored by police officers and civic officials from a command centre at the police commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur.

The NNMC official said, “Both bungalows have sufficient security guards. The cameras will ensure more security of the bungalows.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:17 IST