Navi Mumbai civic chief sets May 25 deadline to complete pre-monsoon work

May 11, 2020
Padmja Sinha
Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal has directed all ward officers to complete pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work by May 25.

“Manual cleaning of drains started a week ago. Most of the gutters have been cleaned in all the eight wards. Desilting of major gutters and removal of blockages is in progress and would be completed by May 25,” said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s public relations officer.

The annual pre-monsoon work has been delayed because of Covid-19.

“Cleaning work of 91 major gutters is in progress and is being monitored by the officials. The workers have been given safety kits and are maintaining social distancing,” said an NMMC official.

While NMMC has started pre-monsoon work, its neighbour Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has not.

PCMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh said, “Most officials are busy with the Covid-19 work so we will start a little late.”

Panvel sees severe waterlogging during monsoon.

Last year too, PCMC started clean-up work late, leading to heavy waterlogging in Patel Mohalla, Kachhi Mohalla, Panvel Koliwada and Bunder Road are completely flooded during monsoon.

“We have been going through a flood-like situation every year during heavy rains. Homes are flooded but the civic body is not taking this seriously. We feel this year too it will be the same story,” said Prashant Rao, 40, a resident of Kachhi Mohalla in Panvel

