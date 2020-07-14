Navi Mumbai police head constable succumbs to Covid-19

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:48 IST

A 47-year-old head constable of Navi Mumbai police succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Vashi since June 18.

A Rabale resident, who was attacked with the coastal security branch at the police commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur, is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

“He had a dry cough, following which he got himself tested. His mother and wife also had symptoms and were admitted at DY Patil Hospital in Nerul, and have recovered since,” said an officer from the commissioner’s office.

City police commissioner Sanjay Kumar posted a condolence message on Twitter. “He was fighting bravely with virus till date. Navi Mumbai police is pained by this irreparable loss. Heartfelt condolences to family and acquaintances,” Kumar wrote.

This is the first Covid death in the Navi Mumbai police force. Earlier, a police constable’s wife had succumbed to the disease.