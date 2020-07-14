e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai police head constable succumbs to Covid-19

Navi Mumbai police head constable succumbs to Covid-19

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:48 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 47-year-old head constable of Navi Mumbai police succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Vashi since June 18.

A Rabale resident, who was attacked with the coastal security branch at the police commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur, is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

“He had a dry cough, following which he got himself tested. His mother and wife also had symptoms and were admitted at DY Patil Hospital in Nerul, and have recovered since,” said an officer from the commissioner’s office.

City police commissioner Sanjay Kumar posted a condolence message on Twitter. “He was fighting bravely with virus till date. Navi Mumbai police is pained by this irreparable loss. Heartfelt condolences to family and acquaintances,” Kumar wrote.

This is the first Covid death in the Navi Mumbai police force. Earlier, a police constable’s wife had succumbed to the disease.

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram born in Nepal’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
‘Lord Ram born in Nepal’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Sachin Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
Sachin Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
10 million children may never return to school after Covid-19 pandemic: Charity
10 million children may never return to school after Covid-19 pandemic: Charity
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In