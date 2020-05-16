Navi Mumbai police to set up quarantine centres for staff, family

cities

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:08 IST

The city police will set up institutional quarantine facilities for its Covid positive personnel and their families. They will use six guest houses, a hall in the police headquarters in Kalamboli and a three-storey apartment to quarantine police personnel and their families.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the police guest houses will be ready by Saturday. The police have decided to use the three-storey building at Sector 5 in Nerul as quarantine centres. “The Savli building can accommodate around 100 people can be started in three to four days. We are also planning to set up beds at the hall in [Navi Mumbai] police headquarters which will have around 50 beds. These facilities would be for those who have tested positive or are waiting for their test reports,” said Kumar.

So far, eight Navi Mumbai police staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The suspected cases including the police personnel and their family members can be quarantined at these facilities. Last month, a Navi Mumbai police constable’s wife died of Covid.

“We have given oximeters at police stations to check oxygen saturation and a fever screening device. We have made masks, goggles and sanitisers available for our staff. A hand washing booth is also installed where police teams are stationed with timely reminders for them to wash hands,” the police chief said on the social media during a live session.