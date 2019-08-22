Navi Mumbai prepares for green ride as first electric bus arrives

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:43 IST

The much-awaited electric bus arrived at Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) depot on Sunday.

The NMMT has purchased 30 buses for ₹42.18 crore under the faster adoption and manufacturing of electric (and Hybrid) vehicles (FAME) scheme of the central government.

The remaining 29 buses are expected to arrive by month-end.

All the buses are expected to arrive before the poll code of conduct comes into effect.

Shirish Aradwad, general manager, NMMT, said, “We have received our first electric bus at Turbhe depot. A total of 30 buses have been purchased.”

He said, “The remaining buses will arrive in the next two weeks. Once the legal process of RTO is done, they will be ply on city’s roads.”

With a capacity to carry 35 passengers, the electric buses can run up to 225km in a day.

NMMT will spend ₹3.48 crore to set up 18 battery charging stations across the city.

Under the FAME scheme, NMMT has received 60% subsidy from the central government for the buses and 10% subsidy for the charging stations.

The government is promoting the vehicles to help curb pollution and save fuel.

Two charging stations have been set up at Turbhe depot of NMMT.

More charging stations have been planned at Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Airoli and CBD Belapur depots.

Sameer Bagban, committee member, NMMT, said, “The environment-friendly buses will help curb pollution. We will ensure commuters make use of them for a smooth travel.”

