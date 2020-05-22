e-paper
May 22, 2020-Friday
Navi Mumbai records 1,500 total cases

May 22, 2020 23:17 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

With 65 new cases on Friday, Navi Mumbai’s tally is 1,500.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday also recorded two deaths.

Among those who have tested positive are three children – an eight-year-old girl and two 5- year-old girls.

Panvel recorded 14 new Covid positive cases on Friday, taking the total to 332. A 47-year-old woman from Kalamboli died. She was suffering from typhoid and had tested positive for Covid.

