Navi Mumbai records 2nd highest one-day spike

cities Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:56 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Two days after a record 195 Covid-19 cases were reported in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reported the second-highest single-day spike with 191 cases on Saturday. This takes the total count in the city to 3,734. Five deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 114. Sixty-two people were discharged on Saturday, bringing the recovery count to 2,186 at a rate of 59%.

An officer from NMMC said, “There are 15 children among those who tested positive, the youngest being a one-year-old boy from Sanpada, two five-year-old girls from Chinchpada in Airoli and Baba Galli in Turbhe, and a four-year-old boy from Sector 9 in Kopar Khairne. Airoli reported the highest number of cases at 46, followed by 24 in Turbhe on Saturday.

In Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 37 new cases were reported, taking the total to 928. Two deaths were also reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 39. Kamothe has reported the highest number of deaths at 14, followed by eight in Kalamboli.

