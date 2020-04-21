e-paper
Navi Mumbai records five new cases, Panvel 4

Apr 21, 2020
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported five Covid-19 positive cases and four cases were reported by Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday.

The total count in Navi Mumbai is 74.

Three people from Divagaon have tested positive, including a 43-year-old woman and her 22- year-old son. The woman’s husband had tested positive earlier. The area has already been declared as containment area.

A 36-year-old resident of Karave gaon and a 26-year-old resident of Nocil Naka in Ghansoli too have tested positive.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The positive report percentage is less than 2% of those tested. Residents should not panic.”

PCMC has reported 39 cases including four new ones being reported on Tuesday. Among the new cases is a police personnel residing in Kharghar. He had been travelling from Kharghar to Bandra for work.

Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
Covid-19 live- Donate blood plasma: Tablighi Jamaat chief’s appeal to jamaat members
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
