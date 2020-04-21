Navi Mumbai records five new cases, Panvel 4

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:24 IST

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported five Covid-19 positive cases and four cases were reported by Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday.

The total count in Navi Mumbai is 74.

Three people from Divagaon have tested positive, including a 43-year-old woman and her 22- year-old son. The woman’s husband had tested positive earlier. The area has already been declared as containment area.

A 36-year-old resident of Karave gaon and a 26-year-old resident of Nocil Naka in Ghansoli too have tested positive.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The positive report percentage is less than 2% of those tested. Residents should not panic.”

PCMC has reported 39 cases including four new ones being reported on Tuesday. Among the new cases is a police personnel residing in Kharghar. He had been travelling from Kharghar to Bandra for work.