e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases at 3,903

Navi Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases at 3,903

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 01:43 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

The satellite city continued to witness a spike in the number of cases, as 169 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Navi Mumbai to 3,903. The death toll surged to 118, after four new deaths were reported. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) informed that 54 patients were also discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 2,240 (57% recovery rate). Until now, 14,991 people were tested in the city for Covid-19.

“Among the 169 new cases, the highest (46) were reported from Airoli, followed by 25 from Turbhe and 23 in Kopar Khairane, and include four teenagers,” an NMMC official said.

Meanwhile, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported the second highest spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, after 44 new cases were reported, taking the total count to 972 cases. Three deaths were also reported, even as 35 patients were discharged.

Of the total positive cases reported from PCMC’s jurisdiction, 170 are from Kalamboli, 339 from Kamothe, 215 from Kharghar, 140 from New Panvel, 88 from Panvel and 20 from Taloja. Kamothe also has the highest number of total deaths (14).

top news
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
After state, monsoon arrives in city
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In