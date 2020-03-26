NCC volunteers join hands with police to maintain curfew in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:52 IST

National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers have joined policemen to assist them in maintaining curfew in the city.

They are helping the police personnel in barricading roads, deterring people from breaching the curfew, while guiding residents left in the lurch.

The Ludhiana police in one of their Facebook posts had requested residents to come forward and help them as traffic marshals, curfew enforcement officers, door-to-door delivery executives and suppliers of food packets to the economically weaker sections of society.

One such cadet, Barjesh Kumar, said their corps has always helped the society, police and administration in case of any emergency.

He said that more than 50 cadets have come forward to ensure compliance with the curfew and streamline the operations.

“We start in the morning and work till seven in the evening,” he added.

Amarjit Kumar, another volunteer, said they were also advising people about precautions to be taken against coronavirus. “We are teaching them how to maintain social distance and cover their mouth, nose and eyes. Our parents are proud of us,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parminder Singh said the cadets are of great help. “They are assisting us in barricading roads and guiding people,” he added.

According to the police, there already are at least 700 volunteers, but they need to enrol more. The police have invited healthy people below the age of 50 for the purpose.

Special masks for turbaned cops

Various NGOs are helping the police personnel on duty by providing them food, water, sanitisers and masks.

Prince, a member of NGO Feeding India, said they saw turbaned cops facing problems while wearing masks as the strings attached to masks are to be fastened with the ears.

“As turban covers both ears, cops wearing them cover their faces with a piece of cloth or handkerchief. We have designed special masks that can be worn over the turbans. We are distributing them for free,” he added.