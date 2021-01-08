e-paper
Home / Cities / NCP flays BJP request for aid from state to build retaining walls in city

NCP flays BJP request for aid from state to build retaining walls in city

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE Before asking the state government for help to erect retaining walls damaged due to floods in Pune, the BJP should first answer what they, as the ruling party in the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), have done do far?

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) went on the attack against the BJP in Pune on this point.

NCP state member Pradip Deshmukh said, “BJP was ruling in state and PMC when floods arrived. There was time to get help from the state government. When the BJP was ruling in the state, it did nothing, but now it is asking for help from the state government.”

“The BJP is still ruling in the PMC. Why did they not carry this work out on their own? The PMC floated tenders worth Rs70 crore before the monsoon, but no works took place on the ground,” Deshmukh added.

Recently, BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil met the municipal commissioner and to submit a pro-posal for getting aid from the state government to erect retaining walls in private properties and societies.

Patil said, “To erect retaining walls along the nallahs which got damaged due to floods, it would require around Rs300 crore. The state government must help. I will meet guardian minister Ajit Pawar and ask for help in getting the funds.”

