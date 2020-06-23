e-paper
NCP was keen for alliance with BJP two years ago: Fadnavis

NCP was keen for alliance with BJP two years ago: Fadnavis

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 21:27 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday claimed that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) wanted to join hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be part of the government when the latter was already sharing power with the Shiv Sena.

The senior BJP leader was speaking to the media after visiting various hospitals and review the Covid-19 situation in the city.

Fadnavis, also a Leader of Opposition in state assembly, said when the NCP wanted to join hands with the BJP, the latter’s central leadership was against severing ties with the Shiv Sena.

“They (NCP) wanted to join us two years ago. There were meetings in this regard, but our senior leaders made it clear that the BJP will not sever ties with the Shiv Sena. So, the alliance plan hit a roadblock,” he said.

The former chief minister said post assembly polls last year, the NCP and the BJP made an attempt to come together.

“As we all are fighting against Covid-19, I do not want to raise a political issue but it is true that both BJP and NCP tried to come together. Two meetings were held and I was present at one,” said Fadnavis, adding that currently his party is not interested in pulling down the existing state government.

Fadnavis said that he is planning to come up with a book that will give details about his party’s stand and what had happened during the government formation last year post the 2019 assembly polls.

“I don’t want to comment more as I plan to pen a book and elaborate the details. I will be meeting deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and share my observations on various issues related to Pune.”

Reacting to Fadnavis’ claim, NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “His statement is out of frustration. The NCP condemns it. As the Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress are performing well, it is an attempt to create confusion among people even as his comments will not affect the Maha Vikas Aghadhi.”

Kakade accused Fadnavis of being political while appreciating the Pune Municipal Corporation and criticising the state government. He said, “Fadnavis is appreciating PMC as his party is working here and criticising the state government. If the state government is responsible for increasing positive cases, the same principle should be applied at the national level. He should blame the prime minister for increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country.”

