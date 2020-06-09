NDMC employee dies, fourth Covid death in council

cities

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:30 IST

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) recorded fourth death due to Covid-19, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased was deployed as a shift in charge at an 11 KV electricity sub-station at Harishchandra Mathur lane in Lutyens’ Delhi. According to NDMC officials, he had tested Covid-19 positive on May 28.

“The deceased was a resident of Rohini. He had fever symptoms for some time. He was admitted to LNJP hospital where he died of Covid-19 on Tuesday,” an NDMC official said.

In the last two months, 57 employees of NDMC have tested Covid-19 positive. Out these 57, four have recovered and four have died.