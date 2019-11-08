e-paper
NDMC gets new chairperson

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:33 IST

New Delhi

Dharmendra, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was appointed chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a notification on Friday.

Dharmendra, who goes by one name, was posted with the Union ministry of consumer affairs (department of food and public distribution) as additional secretary and financial advisor since September 2018, and his tenure would have ended in January 2020, officials said.

He succeeds Naresh Kumar, who in July this year was transferred and appointed the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh. Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev was given additional charge of NDMC.

NDMC administers only 3% of Delhi geographical area, which comprises Lutyens’ Delhi. It houses important buildings such as Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, Supreme Court, North and South Blocks and buildings abutting Central Vista.

All diplomatic missions fall in NDMC’s jurisdiction.

Senior officials said the oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place on Monday in which the chief secretary could also be present.

