Need justice? Change belief in castesim, racism, says Vijay Kumbhar, RTI activist

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:49 IST

Leading RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar, who played a critical role over the last many months in exposing a series of irregularities by the prominent real estate builder DS Kulkarni (DSK) and his associates, explains to Prachi Bari why investors need to focus on recovering their dues. Excerpts.

You have been following the Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK) case closely, what is the latest update?

I have been following the court cases against DS Kulkarni and as of now there are three ongoing cases viz, investors against DS Kulkarni Developers Limited, a non-cognisable debentures (NCD) case and flat holders against DSK case. While the hearing is still on in the first case, the NCD order is ready in the second case. In the third case there are many individual cases ongoing in various courts like in Maha-Rera (Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority) and consumer court. Besides these three main cases, there are 3,000 cases regarding cheque bounce.

What is the next step in the DSK case?

From what has been the outcome of the court hearings, the court has granted permission to sell the cars that belonged to the DSK family. In case of NCD, interim resolution professional (IRP), appointed by the tribunal against DSK and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file a chargesheet after the November 16 2019 hearing and it will also decide the fate of DSK’s properties. All the cases will be heard by ED.

Is it possible as an activist, for you to have any meaningful impact on what happens next?

My role is to guide people and bring them together. Even now, despite the case being in the court, some people are still waking up to the fact that they have been duped. Then there are several others who are refusing to believe that DSK could do such a thing. What is at work here is the belief in casteism and racism that needs to be changed, if people want to see justice done. If the Bank of Maharashtra officials would not have been released and had they been detained, then it would have made the case stronger than what it is today.

How many people are awaiting justice in the DSK case?

There are 12,000 families who are awaiting justice and the number is growing every day. The people have brought 32,000 units (properties) of investments. It is now for the investors to work towards getting their money. My only appeal to the people is not to give up hope and fight for the justice. They must be involved in the process and not sit idle.