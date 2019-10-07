‘Neglected for most part of the year, destitute girls favoured for Kanya Pujan’

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:06 IST

Eight-year-old Bindiya, a labourer’s daughter, got up early, wore her best clothes and eagerly left for a palatial two-storey residence in Gomti Nagar on Monday morning. It was the last day of Navratri. Bindiya and other girls like her, all hailing from humble backgrounds, had been invited for Kanya Pujan -- a ritual performed on the eighth and ninth days of Navratri, in which nine girls, symbolising forms of Goddess Durga, are worshipped.

Over the years, a trend has emerged in the state capital in which destitute kids -- children of labourers and domestic helps -- are being increasingly invited for Kanya Pujan. A key reason why this is happening is that many well-to-do residents are reluctant to let their daughters go to other people’s homes.

“Neighbourhood girls are no more available for the ceremony. Parents are unwilling for several reasons, the main being the girls’ safety. So, we are only left with the option of inviting daughters of workers and labourers,” said Arunima Singh, a resident of Gomti Nagar’s Vivek Khand area.

Sarla Sharma, a volunteer working for the welfare of child beggars, said, “The sight of these children being given such privileged treatment is especially striking as for most part of the year, well-off residents don’t even like to see them playing near their plush houses. However, their socio-economic background is superficially ignored during Kanya Pujan.”

The children, meanwhile, are not complaining. They love the attention and everything else they get on these days -- food, clothes and sometimes gifts as well. For instance, Bindiya could barely take her eyes off the toy that she got on Monday. She got a pencil box too -- although she doesn’t go to school.

So high is their demand during this time of the year that people in localities such as Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Mahanagar, Jankipuram and other places, which house upper-middle-class and middle-class homes, ‘book’ these girls a day in advance.

“Some families tell their domestic helps a few days in advance to ask people living in the neighbourhood slums to send their children for the Pujan,” said Sharma. “In some areas, daily wage workers are also asked to send their daughters for the ceremony,” she said.

The families of these children are aware that it is ‘a one day show’.

“It is a one day show. We know these families will not entertain our children on any other day. Forget that -- they will not even allow them to roam around their houses,” said Binwa, a daily wager and mother of three girls. “My daughters and others from the neighbourhood visited around a dozen houses today,” she said.

Meanwhile, there are also those who feel that the trend helps bring joy to the deprived kids and thus go out of their way to invite them to their houses. “We have girls in our neighbourhood who are willing be a part of the ceremony but we still invite children from slum areas. It is just our small way to help them,” said Vineeta Shrivastava, a resident of Ganeshganj.

