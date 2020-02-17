e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Neighbour held in Ludhiana for killing elderly woman, injuring her mentally-ill daughter

Neighbour held in Ludhiana for killing elderly woman, injuring her mentally-ill daughter

Has been sent to 14-day judicial custody

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Monday.
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Days after a 60-year-old woman was hacked to death, the Salem Tabri police on Monday arrested a resident of Hazuri Bagh Colony in the case.

The accused Sajjan Singh, 45, had killed his neighbour Surinder Kaur, and injured her mentally-ill daughter Ruby, 35, following a verbal duel on Thursday.

He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, the police added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (City-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said that Sajjan, in an inebriated condition started assaulting his wife and daughter and when Surinder tried to save the duo, the accused barged into her house and assaulted her with a sharp-edged weapon.

Later, the accused assaulted her bedridden daughter as well and fled the spot. On Saturday, Surinder succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Sajjan has been on the run ever since. On Monday, the accused was arrested after the police had set up a checkpoint near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, based on a tip-off.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s son, Sunil Kumar. The Salem Tabri police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities