Neighbour held in Ludhiana for killing elderly woman, injuring her mentally-ill daughter

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:58 IST

Days after a 60-year-old woman was hacked to death, the Salem Tabri police on Monday arrested a resident of Hazuri Bagh Colony in the case.

The accused Sajjan Singh, 45, had killed his neighbour Surinder Kaur, and injured her mentally-ill daughter Ruby, 35, following a verbal duel on Thursday.

He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, the police added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (City-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said that Sajjan, in an inebriated condition started assaulting his wife and daughter and when Surinder tried to save the duo, the accused barged into her house and assaulted her with a sharp-edged weapon.

Later, the accused assaulted her bedridden daughter as well and fled the spot. On Saturday, Surinder succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Sajjan has been on the run ever since. On Monday, the accused was arrested after the police had set up a checkpoint near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, based on a tip-off.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s son, Sunil Kumar. The Salem Tabri police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.