Neighbour passes remarks at Chandigarh couple, beats them up

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:47 IST

A couple was beaten up with sticks and sharp-edged weapons after they confronted to objectionable remarks by their neighbour in Sector 38A on Sunday.

The complainant, Sangeeta, told the police that she and her husband we walking outside their house, when their neighbour, Ravi, and his friends passed lewd comments at them.

This led to a heated argument, following which Ravi and his friends attacked the husband-wife duo, police said.

The couple was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) with multiple injuries.

A case under Sections 307(attempt to murder) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three accused. Police are working to arrest them.