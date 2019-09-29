Nepal releases 3 coins to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniv

cities

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) on Saturday released three coins at Kathmandu to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikh religion.

The coins were released in the presence of Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal, an SGPC release here said.

The coins, with denomination of Nepali Rupees100, 1,000 and 2,500, were launched by NRB governor Chiranjibi Nepal and Indian ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.

Former Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal and Akali leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Maheshinder Singh Grewal were also present on the occasion.

A book on Sikh heritage in Nepal was also released by the Indian embassy on the occasion.

SGPC INVITES NEPAL PM

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising Longowal and Akali leaders called on Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his residence to invite him to the main function being organised at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12 to celebrate the Parkash Purb.

According to Longowal, the PM assured them that he will attend the event.

