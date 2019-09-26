Nepalese help gets 10-year jail for raping four-year-old girl

cities

A 35-year-old domestic help, who raped a four-year-old girl in Dera Bassi last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a local court on Wednesday.

Additional district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, identified as Bhim Singh, a native of Nepal.

Police had arrested Bhim on the complaint of the victim’s mother. The complainant had told the police that she had gone to a hospital when the accused sexually assaulted her daughter entrusted in his care.

After returning from the hospital, the woman found blood on the clothes of her daughter, who revealed that Bhim had “done something” to her, following which the woman informed

the police.

The complainant had told the cops, that her family hailed from Delhi, and they had settled in Dubai. They had come to Dera Bassi only a few days ago to complete the furnishings of the apartment that they had purchased recently.

While the girl’s father had returned to Dubai with his 10-year-old son, her mother had stayed back with her and Bhim, who also lived abroad with the family. On the woman’s complaint, a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

