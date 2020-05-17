Nepalese man held for raping minor in Jubbal

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 18:05 IST

The police on Sunday arrested a Nepalese man for raping a 12-year-old girl in Jubbal.

The incident took place on May 13, when the minor was alone at home. The accused raped the minor and fled the spot.

Later, the minor narrated her ordeal with her parents who filed a complaint at the police station. The police had started an inquiry into the matter and arrested the accused from Tikkar village in the district. He was presented before a local court on Sunday that remanded him in three-day police custody.

Rohru deputy superintendent of police said the police are conducting the investigation.

A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered.