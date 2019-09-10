Nepali man found murdered, live-in partner under lens

cities

Sep 10, 2019

A 28-year-old Nepalese man was murdered at his rented flat in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Part IV on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The man was in a live-in relationship with a woman from Nepal. The couple had been living in the one-room flat for the last one year. There were no signs of ransacking, suggesting it was not a robbery bid, police said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Amar Colony police station. Police said they are probing the case from all angles. The role of the man’s live-in partner is also being probed, they said.

The man, Sunil Tamang, earlier worked as a waiter in a south Delhi restaurant. Tamang was unemployed for the past some months as he had quit the job and was dependent on his live-in partner who works in a beauty parlour, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Chimnoy Biswal said the crime was reported around 3pm after Tamang’s landlord, AK Dutta, called the police control room. A police team found Tamang lying on the floor, bleeding from his throat.

“A deep cut was there around Tamang’s neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We have registered a case of murder and investigation has been taken up,” said the DCP.

During the preliminary investigation, DCP Biswal said, it was learnt that Tamang’s live-in partner was the first to see the body around 2pm, when she returned to the flat from her friend’s home in Greater Noida.

The woman’s statement was recorded. She told the police that she left the flat on Monday night to meet her friend in Greater Noida. She stayed back at her friend’s place in the night. “The woman returned to the flat and found it ajar. She went inside and found Tamang bleeding on the floor. The woman raised an alarm that grabbed her landlord’s attention. He in turn called the police,” said Biswal.

Police said the couple knew each other for the past five-six years. Before moving to Dutta’s flat, the two lived in another rented house in Chirag Delhi for three years.

Investigators said they are collecting the phone call records of the couple to get some clues in the case. The statements of Tamang’s relatives living in Delhi and friends are also being recorded to ascertain if he was having enmity with anybody.

