Nerul hospital gets a neonatal ICU

cities

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:39 IST

A day after CT scan facility was started at NMMC’s Vashi hospital, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the ill or premature new born infants was started at Meenatai Thackeray hospital in Nerul. The facility was only at NMMC hospital.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We will soon start a similar facility at Airoli and Belapur hospitals.”

NMMC inaugurated the CT scan machine at its Vashi hospital on Tuesday.

Navi Mumbai residents earning above ₹3 lakh a year will be charged ₹985 for a brain scan. Those earning less than ₹3 lakh a year will get a discount of 50% on the charges.

“Soon, we will provide dialysis at the hospital. We will keep upgrading the facilities,” said Misal.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:39 IST