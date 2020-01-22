New commissioner not dialled in yet to draft budget, but set for Monday presentation

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:44 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) draft budget presentation has been scheduled for Monday January 27, as Shekhar Gaikwad, the new commissioner takes charge.

Gaikwad, former state sugar commissioner, was appointed as civic commissioner on Tuesday, while his predecessor Saurabh Rao has been transferred to the Sugar commissionerate. Gaikwad took charge as PMC commissioner from Rao on Wednesday.

Gaikwad said, “It is true that I will be presenting the budget on January 27. However, I am yet to see the budget and all I know is that it’s gone for printing.”

According to officials, as of November 2019, the civic body has spent about 34.03 per cent of the budget allocated for various works, including capital and revenue expenditure.

Capital expenditure includes the cost invested in infrastructure and building the city including roads, drainage lines, bridges, storm water drains, roads and open spaces while revenue expenditure includes the cost to maintain the machinery which includes salaries and electricity charges of the PMC building and tendering process.

A senior official from the accounts department said, the draft presentation will take place on January 27 by the new commissioner.

The official further added, “Most of the bills are put forward by the department in the month of March during the closure of the financial year which is when the expenditure would go up in the record.”

As per data from the accounts department, as of November 2019, the civic body has spent a total of Rs 2,071 crore of the Rs 6,085 crore which was allocated for the entire budget 2019-20.

As of November 2019

of Rs 2,071 crore, Rs 423 crore spent on city’s infrastructure work

Rs 104.29 crore spent on water projects

Road works; Rs 95.10 crore

Building department: 47.97 crore

Drainage works: Rs 21.54 crore

Storm water drains: Rs 20.57 crore

Maximum revenue, as of Nov 2019, came from:

GST: Rs 1258.79 crore

Property tax: Rs 749.50 crore

Building permission charges: Rs 483.59 crore

Water tax: Rs 196.91 crore

Deposit: Rs 122. 79 crore

Government grants: Rs 90.61 crore