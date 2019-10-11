e-paper
New compensation policy for kin of slain cops soon: DGP

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:06 IST
Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Thursday said that a new policy for compensating kin of police officers killed in the line of duty will be introduced soon. Currently, there is a provision of relief of ₹5lakh for a family of slain cop. He made the announcement while attending bhog ceremony of the special task force (STF) head constable Gurdeep Singh, who was shot dead during an anti-drug operation in Jandiala Guru on October 1.

DGP was also accompanied by commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

DGP Gupta said that the Punjab Police was committed to extend a helping hand to the aggrieved families of the cops who die while performing duty. “The policy was under active consideration of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and would be finalised soon,” he said.

Paying homage to the slain cop, DGP said that Gurdeep performed his duty heroically and died fighting against anti-social elements. He said that the culprits behind this heinous crime will not be spared and severest of severe action will be taken against them.

Recalling the glorious tradition of the Punjab Police to serve the state and its people, DGP said that till now around 1800 police personnel had laid down their lives at the altar of motherland.

 

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:06 IST

