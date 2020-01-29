e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / New direct flights between Pune and Hyderabad

New direct flights between Pune and Hyderabad

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The city’s Lohegaon airport will host direct non-stop flights between Pune and Hyderabad, except on Saturdays, from February 5.

According to airport officials, GoAir’s flight G8 503 will depart from Hyderabad at 11:05 hours and reach Pune at 12:25 hours.

The return flight G8 504 will depart from Pune at 13:00 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 14:20 hours.

The introductory fare will start from Rs 4,850.

Currently, GoAir has connectivity from Pune to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Nagpur.

Lohegaon airport director transferred to Chandigarh

Ajay Kumar, Lohegaon airport director, has been transferred to Chandigarh airport as a chief executive officer (CEO). The official announcement for the new director is yet to be made. Kumar was director at Lohegaon since 2015 and was also pivotal in pushing for the expansion of the airport.

top news
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
‘CM wanted me to read it’: Kerala guv on his anti-CAA speech in assembly
‘CM wanted me to read it’: Kerala guv on his anti-CAA speech in assembly
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
‘Can I walk’: Kunal Kamra’s barb as 4 airlines ban him from flying
‘Can I walk’: Kunal Kamra’s barb as 4 airlines ban him from flying
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities