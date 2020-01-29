New direct flights between Pune and Hyderabad

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:14 IST

PUNE The city’s Lohegaon airport will host direct non-stop flights between Pune and Hyderabad, except on Saturdays, from February 5.

According to airport officials, GoAir’s flight G8 503 will depart from Hyderabad at 11:05 hours and reach Pune at 12:25 hours.

The return flight G8 504 will depart from Pune at 13:00 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 14:20 hours.

The introductory fare will start from Rs 4,850.

Currently, GoAir has connectivity from Pune to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Nagpur.

Lohegaon airport director transferred to Chandigarh

Ajay Kumar, Lohegaon airport director, has been transferred to Chandigarh airport as a chief executive officer (CEO). The official announcement for the new director is yet to be made. Kumar was director at Lohegaon since 2015 and was also pivotal in pushing for the expansion of the airport.