New parking rules in place to decongest Kalyan roads; motorists still break law

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:07 IST

A week ago, Kalyan traffic police implemented odd-even parking, single-lane traffic and no parking zones on the busy routes of the city. This has unclogged some roads, said a traffic officer.

“From Saturday, we introduced the odd-even parking on various routes connected to the busy junctions and placed information boards. The narrow lanes have been converted into a one-way lane to prevent congestion. Many areas have been declared as no-parking zones, following the directions of senior traffic officers,” said Sukhdev Patil, in-charge of Kalyan traffic unit.

Areas where odd-even (P1/P2) parking system has been introduced are Shankarrao Chowk to Madhurima sweets, Shivaji chowk to KDMC office, Parnaka to Lal Chowky, Bhanu Sagar theatre, Bazarpeth and Ahilyabai chowk, in Kalyan (West) and Pandurang Gaikwad Chowk to Dr B Ambedkar Chowk, Shahu Maharaj Udyan to KDMT bus stop in Kalyan (East).

No-parking areas are Rambaug to Shiv Sena office, Khadakpada to Sai Chowk, Ganpati Chowk towards Adharwadi route and many other major junctions.

“We have been receiving good response from the motorists and citizens, after introducing the legal parking systems helping to avoid congestion, especially during peak hours,” said a senior official from Kalyan traffic unit.

Even after the parking system was introduced, many have been flouting rules.

Many lanes still have double parking, single-lane routes have two-way traffic and vehicles have been illegally parked on no-parking zones.

Areas such as Shivaji Chowk where odd-even parking has been introduced had vehicles parked on both sides of the lanes. The single-way traffic lanes near Tilak Chowk, Gandhi Chowk and Sahajanand Chowk had two-way traffic movement.

“After introducing the new parking plan, officials need to keep a watch on these areas. Some motorists not aware of the new system and some flout deliberately. Putting up parking signs are not enough,” said Rohit Jadhav, 34, a motorist from Khadakpada, Kalyan.

Though the new parking system has decongested roads to some extent, residents said many areas are still seen flouting the rules.

“Although there are no-parking signboards, people still park on these zones. Lack of regular patrolling has made people blatantly flout rules,” said Nidhi Puranik, 30, a resident of Tilak Chowk, Kalyan.

Traffic officers said they are regularly patrolling with towing vans to curb illegal parking.

“The main aim of implementing the P1/P2 parking system is to decongest roads in the city. With more no-parking zones demarcated, patrolling in such areas will increase,” said a senior official from Kalyan traffic unit.