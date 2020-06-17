New Patripool bridge may open by August end

cities

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:44 IST

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has said that the new Patripool bridge on Kalyan- Shilphata stretch will be open by August-end.

The work of the most awaited new two-lane Patripool bridge came to a halt since March 23 after the lockdown to fight Covid-19 pandemic was imposed. However, the work was resumed by April 2 with minimum workers at the site after the MSRDC decided to utilise the lockdown period to complete the work.

“The work of the pillar of the bridge is over. We have also finished the work required to launch the 76-meter-long girder of the bridge. In the coming 10 days, the girders will arrive in the city and in next month we will launch it,” said an MSRDC officer.

The MSRDC has plans to open the bridge for commuters by August end. “Once the girders are launched the bridge will be opened for commuters by August end,” added the officer.

The 104-year-old Patripool bridge was dismantled by the MSRDC and Central Railway (CR) in November 2018 after it was declared unsafe. The traffic was diverted on the parallel bridge, causing major traffic snarls on the Kalyan- Shilphata stretch during peak hours.