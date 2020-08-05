e-paper
New peak for Ludhiana with 306 new cases, nine deaths

The district's death toll has now reached 129. The cumulative count of cases has reached 4,176, out of which 1,445 are active cases.

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The contagion has claimed 41 lives in just five days in the district.(HT FILE)
         

The district recorded yet another spike with 306 fresh infections and nine deaths on Wednesday.

The district’s death toll has now reached 129. The cumulative count of cases has reached 4,176, out of which 1,445 are active cases.

Among the dead are two women, aged 57 and 45, from Jammu Colony and Surjit Nagar. Besides, a 55-year-old from Dholewal, 40-year-old from Jamalpur, 55-year-old from Dugri, 54-year-old from Friends Colony, 61-year-old from Kohara, 83-year-old from Kadwai Nagar and 41-year-old from Field Gunj also succumbed to the virus.

Those tested positive include 19 healthcare workers, 11 pregnant women, five cops and two undertrials.

41 DEATHS IN 5 DAYS

The contagion has claimed 41 lives in just five days. While nine patients died on August 1, eight lives were lost on Sunday, followed by nine more on Monday and six on Tuesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said till date, 67,594 samples have been taken, of which reports of 65,363 samples had been received. “While 60,762 reports came back negative, 2,131 are pending,” he added.

He said 525 people from other districts and states are also undergoing treatment in Ludhiana, while 41 have died. On Friday, 218 people from other districts tested positive in Ludhiana.

