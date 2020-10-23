e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / New portable balloon light towers to help Ludhiana firefighters douse flames at night

New portable balloon light towers to help Ludhiana firefighters douse flames at night

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

In a step towards fire brigade upgrade, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has purchased five inflatable balloon light towers to facilitate firefighting operations at night.

The portable light towers, which have been purchased for Rs 11.50 lakh, come with an attached generator set. A demonstration of the lights was given to mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC officials on Thursday evening.

The MC officials said that the system consists of an in-built genet, two blowers, metal halide lamp. When the genset is switched on, the blowers inflate the cloth up to a height of 4.5 metres from the ground level, following which the lamp is switched on which illuminates up to 1,000 sq ft area.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the lights have been purchased under the smart city project and will prove of great help to the firefighters who struggle in the absence of light during night operations.

Sub-fire officer Navrang Singh said, “When a fire breaks out, the power supply to that area is snapped. It becomes difficult to douse the flames and rescue people in the absence of proper lighting. We have to switch on the headlights of our vehicles or fire tenders. One light each has been allocated to five fire stations in the city. This is a useful infrastructural upgrade.”

“The department is also working to purchase hydraulic platform, water bowser, fire safety suits, life/heat detectors, advanced rescue tender, mini fire tender, multiple gas detectors, hydraulic combi tool, victim location camera with breaching system, quick response vehicle, portable fire pump, communication system among other items at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, as part of the city’s fire brigade upgrade plan,” said the mayor.

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In