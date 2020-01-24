New saffron flag in hand, Raj Thackeray takes right turn

cities

Embracing Hindutva ideology, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled a saffron flag for the party and sought eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims from the country.

He also indicated support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), announcing a march at Azad Maidan on February 9 against those protesting the Centre’s move. Thackeray also inducted his son, Amit, into politics.

Addressing his workers on the occasion of MNS’s first Maha Adhiveshan (conclave), Raj Thackeray asserted his new Hindutva agenda. “Our country is not some place where anyone can come and reside. I am going to petition the Central government to first evict the Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators from this country. We are sitting on a volcano,” warned the MNS chief. He also came down on those opposing the CAA and NRC saying, “There can be a debate on the CAA, but why should we shelter Muslims coming from outside.”

In an indirect attack said, “I don’t change my colours for the sake of government formation.”

He was also critical of the agitation against the CAA-NRC, saying some Muslims were opposing it for other reasons. “I am being told that some Muslims are not happy with scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir and the Ram Mandir verdict and hence are now agitating against the NRC,” he said. “It is necessary to reply to their protests through a morcha.”

He also called upon Muslims to remove loudspeakers from mosques. “Everyone should leave their religion at home. If my aarti (prayer) in the temple is not troubling you, why should namaaz be read out on a loudspeaker,” he asked.

Defending the new flag, the MNS chief said he wanted a saffron flag from the time the party was formed in 2006, but had given in to pressure from well-wishers, who advocated social engineering.

Raj Thackeray, who has been critical of the BJP, especially of Prime Minister Modi, said, “I have criticized Modi when he went wrong, but also praised his good work.”

In the conclave, Amit, Raj Thackeray’s son, was designated a leader of the MNS. He was given a sword, similar to the 2010 event when his cousin, Aaditya, was inducted by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray to head the Yuva Sena. Aaditya is a minister in his father and CM Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet.

The BJP which seems to now be the future ally of the MNS made contrasting noises. “The BJP is open to tie up with like-minded parties. However, the MNS should first scrap its campaign against north Indians,” said former state finance minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. However, BJP spokesperson Ganesh Hake said: “NCP chief Sharad Pawar has used Raj in the past and is doing it again to divide Hindu votes. He will not succeed.”

Political analyst Hemant Desai said Raj was imitating his uncle Bal Thackeray. “He is using the same language and is trying to usurp the Sena legacy,” he said.