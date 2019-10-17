New ticketing machines at metro stations

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:13 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to augment ticketing infrastructure at its stations on three main corridors—Blue, Red and Yellow lines.

To reduce long queues at some of its busy stations, the Metro plans to install 100 token vending machines and 275 new automatic fare collection (AFC) gates.

The new AFC machines will be installed on stations such as Saket, Green Park, AIIMS, Malviya Nagar, INA, Hauz Khas, Subhash Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Nirman Vihar etc. Currently, there are 2700 AFC gates on all stations.

“The new AFC gates will cover about 25 Metro stations of Phase-I and Phase-II. We will upgrade about 150 AFCs of stations on Phase-1 and Phase-2 stations,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC.

DMRC plans to install 100 new token vending machines in addition to the exiting 1050 machines. “The entire process will be completed in six months’ time,” said Dayal.

