e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Newlywed Ludhiana woman kidnapped by parents, husband beaten up

Newlywed Ludhiana woman kidnapped by parents, husband beaten up

Woman had gotten married against the wishes of her parents and sought security from court.

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police are on the lookout for a couple who allegedly kidnapped their newlywed daughter and snatched Rs 12,000 in cash and a mobile phone from her husband after assaulting him.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rihan and his wife Samay, residents of New Punjabi Bagh Colony.

Their son-in-law, Pawan Kumar, 32, of Chanderlok Colony, complained to the police that he and his wife, Sofia, alias Sonia, had gotten married against the wishes of her family in August, and also filed a writ petition in court for security.

However on September 26, Sofia’s mother Samay visited them and invited them for dinner on September 28, while assuring them that they had accepted their marriage.

When the couple visit the woman’s paternal home, her parents and two relatives attacked Kumar with an iron rod, and left in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire with Sofia.

Kumar said he had been trying to locate his wife himself since then, but could not find any leads. Therefore, he approached the police on Sunday.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the woman’s parents and two relatives. Further investigation is underway to nab them.

top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In