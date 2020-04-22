Newspaper vendors to be checked for Covid-19 in Mohali

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:44 IST

In a bid to ensure safety of newspaper agents and vendors, the district administration will screen them for Covid-19 from Thursday.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the process will be conducted phase-wise and the first phase will begin from Mohali’s Phase 2 and Phase 7 simultaneously.

He said about 150 hawkers in Phase 2 and nearly the same number in Phase 7 will be screened from 8am.

He said the same drive will be carried out in Zirakpur on April 24.