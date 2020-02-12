e-paper
Chandigarh / NGO's 'Children Challan Book' listed among best practices in Antyodaya

NGO’s ’Children Challan Book’ listed among best practices in Antyodaya

chandigarh Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:50 IST
‘Children Challan Book’ designed by the Patiala Foundation, an NGO working in the field of social sector, has featured in the book — The vision of Antyodaya — that was unveiled by vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday. Compiled under the project initiated by Indian Social Responsibility Network (ISRN) and the Union ministry of culture, the book is documentation and compilation of Antyodaya-based best practices in India. The ‘Children Challan Book’, designed by the NGO under its Road Safety Project — SADAK — was selected after several rounds of screening. Chief functionary of the NGO, Ravee S Ahluwalia, attended the unveiling of the book. The NGO has already distributed 2,000 Children Challan Books among school students of Patiala.

Chandigarh News