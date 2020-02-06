e-paper
NGT allows Metro to build bridge over Yamuna, but with riders

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given its approval to Delhi Metro to construct a bridge over the Yamuna floodplains under the Phase-IV project.

The bench of judges, while allowing construction of the bridge, however, imposed several conditions.

“The construction must not cause any change in flow conditions or difficulty in the barrage upstream or Signature Bridge downstream,” the bench said.

Besides, the panel said construction activity must be carried out with minimum effect on the floodplains. “The agencies must also keep in mind that the restoration of the floodplain is not impacted adversely or otherwise. The debris generated should be disposed of scientifically and no dumping shall be allowed on the floodplains,” it said.

To ensure further environmental safeguards for the Yamuna and its floodplains on account of such activities in future, a Cumulative Impact Assessment is required to be carried out, the bench said.

“Besides individual evaluation of such projects, the cumulative assessment would be able to capture a holistic picture in terms of impact of such future developmental activities,” it said.

The panel was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) seeking permission to construct a bridge on the Yamuna floodplains.

The NGT warned DMRC that any failure in abiding by any conditions placed by it will lead to withdrawal of permission.

