NGT asks for action plan to tackle pollution in Shahdara drain

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:17 IST

New Delhi:

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to file a detailed action plan before the green court-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee to control pollution levels in the drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur .

The green court said that the detailed report, including phytoremediation (a bio-remediation process that uses various types of plants to remove and stabilise contaminants in the soil and groundwater), must be submitted by next month.

A bench headed by chairman AK Goel on Wednesday had asked the Delhi Jal Board to file a revised plan, observing the action suggested by them was not enough. The bench said further action was required to prevent pollution of the drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur.

The tribunal was acting on a report filed by the municipalities of Delhi and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over allegations of pollution in the drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur, resulting in emission of gases and air pollution.

The DPCC, in its report filed on February 12, had told the green court that East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) would remove solid waste from both sides of the drain and keep a vigil to prevent dumping of garbage.

They said CCTV cameras will be installed at two suitable locations to monitor garbage and waste dumping.

“Since the action taken is not enough, let further action be taken to prevent/remedy pollution of the drain and a revised detailed action plan, drain-wise, including phytoremediation, with timelines, be filed by the Delhi Jal Board within one month from today before the Yamuna Monitoring Committee constituted by this Tribunal. The same may be considered and dealt with by the Committee,” the NGT bench said.