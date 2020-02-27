NGT panel calls meeting over disposal of sewage

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:41 IST

Gurugram: The Yamuna Monitoring Committee, constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has called a meeting on Friday to review the progress of the Haryana government in improving sewage disposal system in the city.

The NGT panel on Tuesday wrote to the Haryana chief secretary in this regard, asking her to ensure that the officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) be present in the meeting to be held in Delhi.

The NGT panel’s move comes after HT carried a report on Monday about illegal discharge of untreated sewage into a drain at Sector 111 where Bajghera Road and Dwarka expressway meet. A natural drain culvert has an open hole there that is used to unload tankers of raw sewage collected by private septic tanker owners from nearby areas. Instead of discharging untreated sewage to designated sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Dhanvapur or Behrampur, these unregulated septic tankers dispose of sewage in open agricultural land in sectors 107-109 and at many other locations along the Dwarka expressway, local residents have said.

On Wednesday, a member from the Yamuna Monitoring Committee, joined by police and officials from MCG, GMDA and HSPCB, inspected the Sector 111 site at Bajghera and impounded two tankers that were found discharging untreated sewage into the drain. The MCG, later, lodged an FIR against the private tankers.

PKMK Das, the committee’s member for Haryana, said, “Taking cognizance of an HT report about septic tankers discharging untreated sewage into drains, the committee issued instructions to local officials to enhance vigilance. Two tankers have been impounded. The committee also has called a meeting to review the issue on Friday.”

In its September 2019 order, the NGT had issued strict warning to the Haryana government to stop discharge of untreated or polluted water into Yamuna via Najafgarh drain.

The NGT also laid a penalty provision in its order — if polluted water was found in any city drain, the NGT-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee will impose a penalty of ₹5 lakh/drain in a month and the penalty is to be recovered from the officials in whose jurisdiction the drain falls.

However, no penalty has been imposed on violators since January 1, when the provision came into effect.

“We have issued notice to the agency concerned to implement septage management policy pending on part of the MCG. All private septic tanker owners have to be empanelled with the MCG online system so that they can be tracked while collecting and discharging sewage,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB.

The discharge of polluted water into Yamuna from Gurugram and other cities has been a concern for the NGT.

When asked about the issue, Vinay Pratap Singh, MCG commissioner, said, “We have acted tough against the tankers discharging untreated sewage in drains. We will continue to take action against such offence, if taking place in our jurisdiction or within MCG limit.”