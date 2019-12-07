NHAI deploys 45 traffic marshals at toll plaza in anticipation of snarls

cities

Gurugram As many as 45 traffic marshals have been deployed at the Kherki Daula toll plaza by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure there are no jams in case of any glitch with the electronic toll collection from December 15. This is in addition to the 68 marshals already deployed by Skylark, the operator of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Officials of the Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), concessionaire of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, said that the NHAI marshals will work in tandem with the toll operator (Skylark) officials.

“There are 68 marshals of Skylark at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Now, NHAI has deployed 15 marshals, in three shifts, who will help commuters when the FASTags are implemented. More marshals have been roped in by NHAI so that everything goes off smoothly once the FASTags are implemented from December 15,” said Anish John, systems manager, MCEPL.

The traffic marshals have been deployed by the NHAI’s local division following instructions from its head office on Friday. The letter stated, “The traffic marshals be deployed at the toll plaza in sufficient numbers for smooth operations of the toll plaza. Marshals may be hired through district Sainik welfare board. They need to wear fluorescent jacket (orange/green colour) with NHAI name printed on it for their safety.”

The guidelines for deploying traffic marshals also stated that proper training should also be given to the marshals. “Before deployment, traffic marshals should be briefed about the ETC system and working. They should be instructed to deal with public in a polite manner,” read the letter, a copy of which is with HT.

Amarendra Kumar, chief general manager (CO), NHAI, mentioned in the letter, which was sent to all regional offices on December 6, the need of the marshals having hand-held machines. “The provision of three to four hand-held machines for hybrid and cash payments must be made to avoid congestion. Two loudspeakers should be deployed at each plaza to educate people regarding purchase of FASTags and buying tickets from hand-held point of sales,” read the letter.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, said, “There are 45 traffic marshals at the toll plaza to guide commuters round the clock. They may be increased as per the requirement.”