NHRC seeks report over ‘police brutality’ during anti-CAA protests in UP

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:35 IST

LUCKNOW The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a notice to the UP government, days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against the alleged police atrocities on anti-CAA protesters in the state, an official said on Monday.

Giving six weeks time to the state to reply, the commission observed, “We find it appropriate to issue notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, for detailed and specific reports within six weeks on the allegation mentioned in the complaint.”

“Looking into the gravity and sensitivity of the matter, the commission expects that the requisite report shall be sent within the stipulated time without any delay,” reads the NHRC’s January 29 notice.

On January 27, the Congress had moved the NHRC demanding action against alleged police atrocities on the protesters in the state.

On similar complaints, the NHRC had also served a notice to UP DGP on December 24. One of the petitioners, Ravi Nitesh, had submitted: “The police acted against those involved in violence, but no action was taken against policemen who vandalised property, as per some videos I came across.”