e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / NHRC seeks report over ‘police brutality’ during anti-CAA protests in UP

NHRC seeks report over ‘police brutality’ during anti-CAA protests in UP

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a notice to the UP government, days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against the alleged police atrocities on anti-CAA protesters in the state, an official said on Monday.

Giving six weeks time to the state to reply, the commission observed, “We find it appropriate to issue notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, for detailed and specific reports within six weeks on the allegation mentioned in the complaint.”

“Looking into the gravity and sensitivity of the matter, the commission expects that the requisite report shall be sent within the stipulated time without any delay,” reads the NHRC’s January 29 notice.

On January 27, the Congress had moved the NHRC demanding action against alleged police atrocities on the protesters in the state.

On similar complaints, the NHRC had also served a notice to UP DGP on December 24. One of the petitioners, Ravi Nitesh, had submitted: “The police acted against those involved in violence, but no action was taken against policemen who vandalised property, as per some videos I came across.”

top news
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire over dowry demands
Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire over dowry demands
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Watch: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that ‘Hindu is not BJP’
Watch: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that ‘Hindu is not BJP’
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities