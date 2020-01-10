Nigerian woman held with heroin awarded 10-yr jail

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 01:09 IST

A local court on Thursday awarded 10-year jail to a Nigerian woman arrested in 2018 with 265gm heroin.

The court of additional district and sessions judge, Sanjay Agnihotri, also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Vera Umuaro.

Umuaro was arrested by a team of the special task force (STF) of Mohali police from Phase 6 on May 22, 2018. She was staying in New Delhi back then.

The STF had arrested her on a tip-off about a Nigerian coming from Chandigarh to Mohali to supply drugs. She was nabbed from near the civil hospital in Phase 6.

Umuaro told the STF team that she had come to India in 2017 on a student visa and had started work as a hair dresser in New Delhi. To earn extra money, she agreed to deliver the heroin contraband in Mohali.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Foreigners Act was registered against her after she failed to produce her passport.

MAN CONVICTED OF CARRYING RESTRICTED INJECTIONS

A 28-year-old man, arrested with restricted injections in 2017, was held guilty under the NDPS Act by a district court on Thursday.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on January 14.

The convict, Sunny, is a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. He was booked on October 7, 2017, after he was found carrying 17 vials of pheniramine maleate (10ml each) and 17 vials of buprenorphine (2ml each) injections.

He was nabbed by a police party patrolling on foot in Sector 32. When asked, he could neither produce any licence nor a permit to carry these banned injections.

Man gets 6-month jail in NDPS case

A local court on Thursday awarded 6-month jail to Brij Lal of Manimajra in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.

The court of Vijay Singh, additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 upon lal.

The case dates back to March 10, 2017, when a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Manimajra police station.

According to the FIR, a police party was patrolling near Manimajra Samadhi. On reaching the motor market,they saw a youth coming from the opposite direction carrying a white polythene bag. On spotting police, he got nervous and started walking in the opposite direction.

On the basis of suspicion, police stopped him and on frisking, four kilogram of ganja was recovered. As he could not produce any license or permit, police booked him under the Section 20 of NDPS Act.