Night club sealed in Zirakpur, owner arrested for violating Covid-19 norms

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:23 IST

Zirakpur-based Hypnotic night club was sealed and its owner, Davinder Singh, arrested for hosting late night parties and violating the Covid-19 rules, police said on Thursday.

Dhakoli station house officer (SHO) Narpinder Singh said, “During night patrolling on Wednesday, we found that the Hypnotic club on Panchkula road in Zirakpur was operating in violation of the norms and parties were being held there till 1am. As per the guidelines, clubs can only remain open till 12am.”

He said that no social distancing was being maintained there either and large number of people had gathered at the party.

“We even examined the CCTV camera footages of past few nights, only to find that Covid rules were being flouted with impunity. The club has been sealed and we have arrested the owner.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Davinder Singh.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said, “We will not allow any nuisance in our district and will also write to the excise department to inform them about the violations. We will get the bar’s licence suspended.”

Last year in September, a case was registered against Hypnotic Lounge Bar for playing loud music and serving liquor past midnight .

An FIR was registered against the disco’s manager Anupam Saini under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrests were made.

In wake of the media’s queries, sections 3, 4 and 6 of the Noise Pollution Regulation Act, 2000 were later added to the FIR .