Night curfew timings relaxed by an hour in Chandigarh; educational institutions closed till July 31

Under Covid-19 guidelines for Unlock 2.0, cinema halls, gyms, auditoriums shall continue to remain closed; no permits required for travel

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 15:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh: With the Chandigarh administration adopting the Union home ministry order on Unlock2.0 on Tuesday, the night curfew timings stand changed from 10pm to 5am. Earlier, the timings were 9pm to 5am.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, in his capacity as the chairman of the state disaster management authority, issued the orders with immediate effect.

The order says schools, colleges and coaching institutions in Chandigarh will remain closed till July 31.

Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain closed under Unlock 2.0.

Any social, political, academic, cultural or religious function or any other large gathering will not be allowed in Unlock 2.0.

Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation.

The ministry said, “There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movement.”

