Night domination campaign: 57 vehicles challaned, 10 booked for drunken driving in Panchkula

Night domination campaign: 57 vehicles challaned, 10 booked for drunken driving in Panchkula

Action was taken against 12 persons for not wearing masks and violating Covid-19 norms

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

On Day 2 of the night domination campaign conducted by the Panchkula police, 1,103 vehicles were checked and 57 were challaned. Ten persons were booked for drunken driving and 12 were fined for not wearing masks.

Mohit Handa, deputy commissioner of police, in the press statement said that the drive was held following the orders of Panchkula police commissioner Saurab Singh.

During the drive held on September 30 and October 1, police officials conducted patrolling in their respective areas, checked hotels and other stay homes. Barricades were placed at 34 points and vehicles were checked.

“Police checked 1,103 vehicles, out of which 57 were issued challans for violating norms; three vehicles were impounded and three persons were booked for creating nuisance in a public place. Also, 10 cases of drunken driving were registered,” the press statement mentioned.

Three persons were arrested in two different cases. “Action was taken against 12 persons for not wearing masks and violating Covid-19 norms. To date, the police have challaned 11,114 persons for not wearing masks,” the statement further mentioned.

