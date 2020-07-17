e-paper
Home / Cities / NIIFT admissions: Last date to submit online forms is July 20

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The last day of submitting the online forms for the Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) admission process this year is July 20. The admissions to the undergraduate courses will be done through an online entrance examination. However, admission to all postgraduate programmes at NIIFT, Mohali will be on the basis of merit of the requisite qualifying exams.

The state’s department of industries and commerce, established the institute in 1995 comprehending and visualising the need of trained professionals in the arena of textile and garment industry. In 2013, NIIFT got affiliated to Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala for providing degrees to students, steering and supporting in admission procedure, faculty recruitment and training as well as curriculum scheduling and upgrading.

Ludhiana, apart from being a significant textile cluster, is at its fruition in the production of hosiery, knitwear and ready-made garments. NIIFT, in August 2008, achieved another milestone, by opening a new centre at Ludhiana, for providing the industry with trained professionals in the fashion business. Since then, NIIFT, Ludhiana has emerged as a premier institute and strives to impart knowledge comparable with international standards. The institute has grown with each passing year adding new courses and continuously evolving strong relations with the garment industry.

The institute is offering B.Sc (fashion design knits), BSc (fashion design), BSc (textile design), MSc (garment manufacturing technology), MSc (fashion marketing and management), MDes (fashion and textiles).

All interested candidates can download the prospectus and apply online, by visiting the official website: www.niiftindia.com

Upon successful completion of the course, pass-out students can start their own enterprises, in the textile, fashion and apparel sector, apart from getting placements as design consultants, fashion designers, merchandisers, sourcing and product managers and fashion photographers and stylists, to name a few.

