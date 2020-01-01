Nine fraud cases registered in a single day

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 23:52 IST

Gurugram: Nine fraud cases, including debit card and online frauds, were registered at different police stations on Tuesday after the cybercrime cell submitted its investigation reports against unidentified people who duped city residents.

In the first case, a Bhondsi resident complained to the police on March 19, 2019, that an unidentified man posing as life insurance agent called him. “I had taken a policy in 2010. After paying two premiums, I wanted to withdraw. The man said I will have to deposit some ₹59,000 as withdrawal fee and I will get back ₹5 lakh. I deposited the amount in the given bank account number. After a few days, when I contacted the insurance company, I learned that I was duped,” said Bishamber Dayal, a retired PWD officer.

In another case, a Bhondsi-based resident alleged that he was duped of ₹63,000 by a person claiming to be an employee of a public sector bank, who asked for his card details on the pretext of increasing his credit limit. According to the police, the victim, Amresh Kumar, lost money in one transaction.

In the third case, Manish Kumar of Bhondsi lodged a complaint that he was told by an unidentified caller that he has won a Tata Safari SUV and for that he needs to pay ₹1.2 lakh as taxes. After paying the amount online, the phone numbers were switched off, the police said.

In another case, Sumit Srivastava in his complaint stated that ₹16,500 was debited from his savings account on March 6 without any prior intimation. He said that he received a text message from the bank, stating that the amount has been debited from the current account of his business a day after the transaction was carried out.

Manoj Kumar Bisht, a resident of Faridabad, complained that he was returning home in a cab from a party at Sector 50 on December 28 and left his jacket in the vehicle. Bisht said he had kept his mobile phones and ATM cards in his jacket. “I do not remember the number of the car, but later I received messages from bank that ₹1.26 lakh was withdrawn from his savings account,” he said in the complaint.

In another online fraud, Pooja, a resident of Sector 9, was allegedly duped of ₹20,500 by a conman. She had bought a second-hand mobile phone after seeing an advertisement on the mobile application wherein second-hand goods are purchased and sold, the police said. “Despite paying the amount online, I did not receive the phone and found I was cheated,” she said.

Another resident Naveen Kumar said that he was duped of ₹63,000 when he paid the amount online after seeing an advertisement to buy a motorbike in August last year.

In another incident, Shiv Bansal, a resident of Sector 4, received a call from a person who introduced himself as a bank employee and asked for his bank details to update his KYC. “I received a call on January 28 from a person posing as a bank employee. He took my card and account details and asked me to send an SMS on a given mobile number,” said Bansal. A day after, about ₹1.46 lakh was withdrawn from the victim’s account in three transactions for which he received three messages from the bank, the police said.

In another incident, a resident of Patel Nagar in Gurugram filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station in November last year, saying she was shocked to receive a text message from her bank saying that ₹1,36,300 had been debited from her bank account. The victim said that she did not use her debit card for any online shopping or withdrawal of cash at ATM, the police said.

According to Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), the police conduct investigation before registering the cases of online fraud and the process takes several months. “We have registered FIRs in these cases and further investigations are on,” Goel said.