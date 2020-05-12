e-paper
Nine-month-old baby from Panvel tests positive

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 23:26 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Among the nine new Covid cases reported in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday is a nine-month-old girl from Kharghar. Her father, a CISF personnel, had earlier tested positive.

Panvel has a total of 189 cases.

Among the new cases are a 46-year-old autorickshaw driver from New Panvel has tested positive. He had been regularly taking a relative to a hospital in Belapur. A 30-year-old woman police personnel from Mankhurd police station has also tested positive.

