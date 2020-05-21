Nine new Covid-19 cases identified in GB Nagar including two employees of Oppo

cities

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:34 IST

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar reported nine new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday bringing the total to 302. The new cases include two more employees of OPPO mobile in Greater Noida. Around 10 persons have been found positive for the infection from the mobile firm.

A 20-year-old man from the Kasna area and a 28-year-old man from Habibpur Sutyana in Greater Noida were found positive for Covid-19. The duo is attached with OPPO mobile and had got tested at a private lab in Noida. Both the patients are admitted at the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida.

Health officials received 173 results of OPPO employees, out of which five Covid-19 positive persons were identified. Two persons are residents of Bihar and one from Mathura.

On May 18, Health department had identified nine covid-19 positive persons who are employed with the OPPO Mobile India Pvt Limited in Ecotech 7, Kasna, Greater Noida to be positive for the infection. Out of 9, 8 were residents of GB Nagar while 1 is from Ghaziabad.

“OPPO had obtained permission from the state authorities to resume production, following the MHA directive. As an organization that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we had not only undertaken COVID-19 tests for all employees at manufacturing facility in Greater Noida but also suspended all operations at the plant. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe,” said a media spokesperson from OPPO had informed earlier.

The other patients include a 67-year-old man from Jhundpura village in Sector 11 of Noida. A 36-year-old man from Sector 81 in Noida was also found positive. Both the patients had got themselves checked a private lab in Noida. The source of infection of both the cases is not identified.

A 52-year-old man from the Kila colony of Jewar was tested positive at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida. A 60-year-old woman from Chaulash area in the Dadri area was also found positive for the infection. Both the patients were tested at GIMS. Source of infection of both the cases is yet to be identified.

A 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from village Nagla in Phase 2 of Noida were also found positive at a private lab in Noida. Officials suspect that duo contracted infection from the earlier cases from the area. A 40-year-old man from the Noida Extension area was also found infected with Covid-19 and was tested positive at a private lab in Noida.

The district health department is expecting that the number of cases will increase as the movement of people has increased after the lockdown has been eased down. “The number of Covid-19 cases has reached the rural area following the increased movement of people. We are trying to notify all the travelers coming to the district as per the protocol of the state government. In the last few days, there are many cases wherein the source of infection is not known,” said a senior health official from GB Nagar.