Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
NMRC gets training centre, Kendriya Bhandar outlet

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Greater Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Thursday inaugurated a training centre and a Kendriya Bhandar outlet near Depot Metro Station in Greater Noida.

The centre will be used for training existing and newly inducted employees for operation and maintenance and also for the training programme for UP Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel.

The Kendriya Bhandar, a consumer cooperative society for government employees, will cater to NMRC employees and their families and also outsiders.

Ritu Maheshwari, managing director, NMRC, inaugurated the two facilities located in the staff quarters in Greater Noida. Maheshwari said there are 727 staff members to manage safety and security of the Aqua Line. “This training facility will skill them to efficiently manage the Metro network. The security personnel of a private agency deployed at Metro stations will also be trained at this centre. This will equip them with all skills necessary for rendering their services in an efficient manner,” she said.

Later, Maheshwari also inaugurated the Kendriya Bhandar outlet at the staff quarters. Kendriya Bhandar aims to distribute essential commodities and other consumer goods at reasonable prices, primarily for the benefit of central government employees and the employees of subsidiary/ autonomous organisations.

An NMRC official said the Bhandar outlet is located at the staff quarters and the employees can procure all essential items at a reasonable price right at their doorstep.

“The staff need not go far to buy daily use products. Visitors and residents from nearby areas can also purchase these products through a special counter created for them,” the official said.

NMRC’s 29.7km Aqua Line which connects Noida to Greater Noida started its operation on January 26, 2019. The stretch has 21 stations of which 15 are in Noida and six in Greater Noida.

